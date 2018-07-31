Vandalia resident named Clerk of County Commission

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Commissioners have appointed Vandalia resident Emily Bradford as Clerk of Commission. Bradford is a lifelong Montgomery County resident. She graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School and continued her education at Indiana Wesleyan University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.

Bradford’s career with Montgomery County began in February of 2006 in the Recorder’s Office, where she oversaw the recording of deeds, mortgages, and other legal documents related to real estate. In December of 2009, she moved to the Commissioners’ offices, working directly for Commissioner Judy Dodge as her Administrative Assistant.

Bradford lives in Vandalia with her husband, Chris, son Tyler, and daughter Abigail. She will assume the role of Clerk of Commission on August 1, 2018.

The Montgomery County Clerk of Commission provides the agenda of subjects to be covered at the Board’s weekly meetings and is responsible for processing and the keeping of permanent records of all transactions taken by the Board of County Commissioners. All official papers, deeds, contracts and bids on construction work and major projects are received by the clerk, who presents them to the Commissioners for official action.

Bradford is replacing Gayle Ingram who is retiring after a 30-year career in public service.

Bradford https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_Emily_Bradford.jpeg Bradford Contributed photo

County Commissioners appoint Emily Bradford as Clerk