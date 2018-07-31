No charges filed after ‘Signal 99’ on Benchwood Road

BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township Police have not filed any charges to date following an incident which prompted an officer to issue a “Signal 99,” or call for help late Friday night, July 27.

Officers were dispatched to Benchwood Road just after 10 p.m. on the report of disorderly individual with guns involved. The first officer on scene reported hearing a gunshot fired and people running away. Dispatcher’s then issued the call for help to get more officers on the scene.

Police from multiple jurisdictions responded to secure the scene while Benchwood Road was closed.

According to Butler Township Police Lt. Chris Guthrie, no one was injured. Officers collected evidence and interviewed witnesses, but no one has been arrested at this time. He said the case remains under investigation.

Police say incident remains under investigation

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.