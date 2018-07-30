Vandalia United Methodist to host blood drive

VANDALIA — Vandalia United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive Monday, July 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 200 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia. CBC is honoring donors with the new “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC from July 23 through Sept. 1 will receive the “We Are the Brave” t-shirt. Summer donors also have a chance to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

The home make-over gift card is the grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign. Everyone who registers to donate May 29 through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Everyone who registers to donate blood at the Vandalia United Methodist Church blood on July 30 will receive the “We are the Brave” t-shirt. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_CBC2-1.jpeg Everyone who registers to donate blood at the Vandalia United Methodist Church blood on July 30 will receive the “We are the Brave” t-shirt. Contributed photo