Local students graduate from Miami U.

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement exercises Saturday May 19, 2018, at Millett Hall. Local students receiving degrees include Samantha Dixon, Erik Weaver, Haley Hamilton, Mitchell Hausfeld, Carrie Nietfeld, Emily Williams, and Rachel Wimsatt.

Students with more than one listing have earned additional degrees or honors.

The most recent complete candidates for graduation lists are always available for downloading at commencement, dean’s and president’s lists.

