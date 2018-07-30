Trustees learn about property deed fraud

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees learned about the Montgomery County Recorder’s Fraud Alert Notification System (FANS) at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.

FANS was created in response to residents being affected by property and mortgage fraud.

“From 2008 until present day, property fraud has plagued many communities and surrounding areas within the Southern District of Ohio, which is the same district our Montgomery County resides,” said Recorder Brandon McClain. “In 2016, six suspects throughout Hamilton County were involved in taking possession of real estate by filing fraudulent deeds, liens, and other false documents.”

Earlier this month, Dale Inman was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on 25 counts of property deed fraud which occurred on properties in Dayton, Englewood, Trotwood, Harrison Township, and other areas.

FANS is free and will provide residents an alert when any document is filed concerning a registered property.

In business matters the Trustees authorized Police Chief John Porter to purchase 20 tasers at a cost of $44,448 from Axon Enterprise. The Township will pay $27,648 in 2018 and $4,200 each year until 2022.

The Trustees also passed a resolution to have the township participate in the Ohio Township Association Group Retro Rating Program for worker’s compensation claims through CareWorks Comp. The cost is $3,944.

Don Birdsall was appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals to fill the unexpired term of George Moorman who resigned last month due to moving out of the township.

Finally, the trustees endorsed an application from Winan’s Fine Chocolate and Coffees to sell wine in their store as they do at other stores.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

