City reminds dog owners to clean up after pets

Usually you don’t realize it’s happened until it’s too late. You’re walking inside after a neighborhood stroll and you begin to notice the smell drifting up from the bottom of your shoe. After a couple of unpleasant whiffs, you turn your shoe over to see remnants of the mess you stepped in.

Thus begins the ordeal that will eventually see you scrub the bottom of your shoe, disinfect your carpet, and wash your hands a dozen times with industrial strength antibiotic soap.

It’s a situation that’s been happening all too fre- quently lately, as Vandalia dog owners are failing to clean up after their pets.

“It’s a big problem,” said Kip Millikin, Vandalia housing inspector. “We have received numerous complaints from people who have spotted a dog’s mess a little too late.”

“There have been other instances where small children have stepped into dog messes, and have been a little traumatized by it,” Millikin said. “We know our neighborhoods and City parks are ideal places to take a pet, but the owner must bear the responsibility for cleaning up any messes.”

To help pet owners, the Parks and Recreation department has placed a plastic bag dispenser near the front entrance to most City parks.

“The bags are free for anyone who wants to use them, and I would urge anyone taking a pet to a City park to use them,” Clark said. “We also have trash cans strategically placed throughout the parks to help peopple conveniently dispose of the waste.”

Clean-up stations like this one located at Robinette Park provide dog owners with plastic bags to clean up after their pets. In your neighborhood, bring along a plastic grocery sack to handle any messes along the way. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_DoggyBag.jpeg Clean-up stations like this one located at Robinette Park provide dog owners with plastic bags to clean up after their pets. In your neighborhood, bring along a plastic grocery sack to handle any messes along the way. City of Vandalia photo