Al Larger dies at 96

BUTLER TWP. — Old-fashioned barber shops have nearly become a thing of the past, but Al Larger’s barber shop in Butler Township is still going strong despite the recent passing of its namesake.

Larger died on Wednesday, July 18 at the age of 96. The shop he built and owned for 64 years was draped in a black bow in memory of Al who continued to work until he retired on his 94th birthday in 2016.

Larger began his career at Brownie’s Barber Shop in Dayton where he cut hair of some of Dayton’s historical figures including Charles Kettering.

In 1954, Larger decided to strike out on his own and decided on the location at 8712 N. Dixie Drive in Butler Township just south of Little York Road.

In an interview with this newspaper in 2012, when he was celebrating his 90th birthday, Larger said the decision to build in Butler Township was simple.

“I looked at several spots, but I thought this location would grow,” he said. “I never dreamed it would grow as much as it has.”

