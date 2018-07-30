Monroe Federal opens after extensive renovation

Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce joined with employees of Monroe Federal Savings and Loan Association on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the renovated branch on National Road. Closed since April, the branch underwent a complete transformation which includes allowing access off National Road, drive-up access to the ATM, and private offices for banking services. The renovation is the first since the branch was built in the mid 1960s

Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce joined with employees of Monroe Federal Savings and Loan Association on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the renovated branch on National Road. Closed since April, the branch underwent a complete transformation which includes allowing access off National Road, drive-up access to the ATM, and private offices for banking services. The renovation is the first since the branch was built in the mid 1960s