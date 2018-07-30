Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

July 1

John Lytle was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was taken to the county jail.

A 13-year old juvenile female was charged with being unruly after her grandmother said she ran away. She was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Earl J. Flemming was arrested on a warrant for theft out of Moraine Mayor’s Court after a traffic stop at Poe Ave. and Little York Road. He was taken to the county jail. The driver, Alexis Williams, was cited for expired plates and fictitious plates and released.

July 2

Taylor Western was issued a summons for domestic violence after an incident on Wollenhaupt Dr.

After a traffic stop near the Knights Inn for an expired registration, a passenger was found to have a warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. She was taken to the county jail and the driver was issued a warning for expired plates.

July 3

Darlene Siler-Helms was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on a domestic violence threats charge. She was picked up by Vandalia Police at the Clark County Jail and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Officers were deployed after the Beavercreek Police Department activated the Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT) for an armed and barricaded subject. After gas was deployed, the subject surrendered and Beavercreek Police took custody of the subject.

Travis Dixon was arrested for OVI/Physical Control after someone reported a vehicle parked at GE Aviation with an intoxicated driver. He was released to a family member.

Akins Reed was charged with criminal trespassing after returning to an apartment building on E. Alkaline Springs Road less than an hour after he had been warned less than an hour earlier. He was released to a family member.

A 17-year old juvenile male was arrested near Vandalia Range and Armory on a felony warrant out of Butler County for juvenile absconding probation on an original charge of burglary. Custody was transferred to a Butler County Deputy Sheriff at UD Arena.

July 4

While on patrol an officer ran the plates of a vehicle parked at the Knights Inn. They returned with a BMV confiscation order. The plates were taken and the driver notified.

Smedley’s Chevrolet reported a vehicle with a broken window. The investigation continues.

Justin Jett was issued a summons for disorderly conduct/intoxication after he was found passed out in a yard on E. Alkaline Springs Road. He was released to his roommate.

After a complaint about a fight, Brian Trainer was issued a summons for disorderly conduct/public intoxication.

July 5

Jasmine Heard was arrested on a warrant out of Troy for failure to appear on a theft charge after being found at the RTA stop near Dixie and Great Hill intoxicated with two children. She was also issued a pair of summonses for child endangering. She was transferred to the custody of a Troy officer.

An unknown suspect entered the fenced-in area of Unibilt Industries and took several tools. The case was forwarded to detectives. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that his vehicle was damaged while parked at Scene 75. The investigation continues.

Barbara Stonerock was arrested near Karns and Pool Ave. on the report of a woman yelling and knocking on doors. She was found to have a capias warrant out of Dayton for aggravated menacing. She was also charged with disorderly conduct and taken to the county jail.

July 6

Officers responded to a business alarm at Cashland and found the window broken on the front of the business. Items were stolen and the suspects fled. The investigation continues.

Douglas Wells was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense after he was seen in a suspicious circumstance at the Knights Inn. A friend posted bond and he was released.

July 7

An employee at Hawthorne Suites reported a possible stolen truck in the parking lot. The vehicle was entered as stolen out of Harrison Township. The vehicle was towed.

A complainant reported that her police badge and ID were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Brocone Dr. The investigation continues.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

