Vandalia employees ‘Worth Their Weight in Gold’

The City of Vandalia began a peer recognition program for employees to nominate fellow employees who are “Worth Their Weight in Gold.” The July winner was Deputy Clerk of Council and Secretary to the City Manager Missy Pruszynski. Pruszynski was nomited by Parks and Recreation Administrative manager Sharon Hamby. Pictured left to right are Chad Follick, Rob Cron, Steve Nickels, Pruszynski, Bridgette Leiter, Hamby, Amber Holloway, Steve Clark, and Kurt Althouse.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_JuneAward-1.jpg City of Vandalia photo

The City of Vandalia began a peer recognition program for employees to nominate fellow employees who are “Worth Their Weight in Gold.” The July winner was Deputy Clerk of Council and Secretary to the City Manager Missy Pruszynski. Pruszynski was nomited by Parks and Recreation Administrative manager Sharon Hamby. Pictured left to right are Chad Follick, Rob Cron, Steve Nickels, Pruszynski, Bridgette Leiter, Hamby, Amber Holloway, Steve Clark, and Kurt Althouse.