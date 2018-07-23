Vandalia United Methodist to host blood drive

VANDALIA — Vandalia United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive Monday, July 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 200 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia. CBC is honoring donors with the new “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.
Everyone who registers to donate with CBC from July 23 through Sept. 1 will receive the “We Are the Brave” t-shirt. Summer donors also have a chance to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.
The home make-over gift card is the grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign. Everyone who registers to donate May 29 through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.