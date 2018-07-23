Memory of Trissell strong as Foundation feeds Marching Aviators

VANDALIA — The Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation along with several volunteers provided meals for Butler High School Marching Band and Color Guard during Band Camp the week of July 16-20. Members of the Butler Performing Arts Association and the Butler Octagon Club volunteered time and cooked food as well.

The Butler Marching Aviators will perform at all Friday night football games and several competitions during the fall season.

The Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation (ATMF) was founded to encourage marching band members, color guard, theatre students, kickline & other dancers from the Vandalia-Butler and St. Chris School districts.

“Our March On theme was developed by Anthony’s classmates and family to remind hard working students, and parents/guardians, that life is not always easy,” said his mother, Susan Trissell. “There will be failures, there may be tragedies. The ATMF was founded to encourage young teenagers to “March On” through the rough times, because there will also be good times and there will be successes.”

Trissell says it is difficult for adults to recognize when teens are struggling with school, friends or personal issues.

“When teens do try to express themselves, their true message may seem scrambled, or foreign,” she said. “We want for those who are struggling to feel encouraged, supported and celebrated.”

Donations can be made to the foundation through the Kroger Community Awards, Amazon Smile, GoFundMe/AnthonyTrissell, and at all Key Bank locations.

They can also be mailed to the Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 394, Vandalia, OH 45377.

Contributed photo Alissa Spieles and other seniors lead the dinner line each evening. Marching band and color guard members enjoyed a nutritious meal each evening after long days of hard work. Then they returned to the field for even more hard work. Band camp week. Contributed photo Members of the BPAA and Butler Octagon Club helped the Trissell family every day prepare, serve and clean-up. Contributed photo Pastor Michael Malcosky is happy to open the Fellowship Hall at Vandalia United Methodist Church for nightly band camp meals. Contributed photo Andy Thomas #4 pictured here, and Peggy Ahlers and Nurse Cheryl Beimly also helped out during band camp week. We're proud of our marching Aviators. Contributed photo This "A.T." logo was created by Mrs. Cass Barth, local artist and retired teacher, from one of Anthony Trissell's marching band photos. Snare music included in the ATMF logo was provided by Jenny Watson, a drumline mentor to Anthony Trissell. Contributed photo Members of the Butler Color Guard share a funny moment. Contributed photo Two newly created food items were added to this year's band camp dinners: Kragick's Magic Chili (magic because it's gluten-free, vegetarian and yummy), and Jacob Huddledon's Band-Kabobs. Dana Kragick and Jacob Huddleson are pictured here as they prepare their entrees. Contributed photo Collaborating with the Trissell family, pictured here from left to right: Butler Performing Arts Association officer, Debbie Robinson; Avery Gunderson and Lisa Diemunsch, from Butler High School's Octagon Club. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

