Memory of Trissell strong as Foundation feeds Marching Aviators

VANDALIA — The Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation along with several volunteers provided meals for Butler High School Marching Band and Color Guard during Band Camp the week of July 16-20. Members of the Butler Performing Arts Association and the Butler Octagon Club volunteered time and cooked food as well.
The Butler Marching Aviators will perform at all Friday night football games and several competitions during the fall season.
The Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation (ATMF) was founded to encourage marching band members, color guard, theatre students, kickline & other dancers from the Vandalia-Butler and St. Chris School districts.
“Our March On theme was developed by Anthony’s classmates and family to remind hard working students, and parents/guardians, that life is not always easy,” said his mother, Susan Trissell. “There will be failures, there may be tragedies. The ATMF was founded to encourage young teenagers to “March On” through the rough times, because there will also be good times and there will be successes.”
Trissell says it is difficult for adults to recognize when teens are struggling with school, friends or personal issues.
“When teens do try to express themselves, their true message may seem scrambled, or foreign,” she said. “We want for those who are struggling to feel encouraged, supported and celebrated.”
Donations can be made to the foundation through the Kroger Community Awards, Amazon Smile, GoFundMe/AnthonyTrissell, and at all Key Bank locations.
They can also be mailed to the Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 394, Vandalia, OH 45377.
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.