Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 25
Frederick Pike, domestic violence, investigation revealed that a family member made threats that caused the other to believe imminent harm would occur.
June 26
Deerfield, theft, dispatched on a report of a vehicle that had been broken into overnight.
Blue Ash, breaking and entering, Dispatched to a theft from a shed.
Deerfield, theft, Dispatched to a theft of change from an unlocked motor vehicle.
Woodville, theft, Dispatched to a theft of change from an unlocked motor vehicle.
Hazelbrook, theft, Dispatched to a theft of change from an unlocked motor vehicle.
Walmart, theft, female was apprehended for shoplifting, and transported to County Jail.
Willowridge, theft, unknown subject entered unlocked vehicle and removed property.
June 27
Walmart, theft, Dispatched to theft in progress. The suspects were detained, and a theft investigation concluded in an arrest for same.
Walmart, theft, Male and female apprehended for shoplifting. Issued summons for theft.
Walmart, theft of a motor vehicle, dispatched to a stolen vehicle from Walmart.
June 28
Walmart, theft, I was dispatch to Walmart on a report of a theft.
Walmart, criminal trespass, Female suspect who was just trespassed from Walmart, came back onto their property as soon as I left the area and was still present upon my arrival. Summons issued.
June 29
Walmart, theft, complainant states unknown subject took her iPhone 8 Plus from her shopping cart inside Walmart.
June 30
Walmart, theft, a male subject was arrested for theft from Walmart.
Persons charged or arrested
Isaac L. Hollister, 42, domestic violence
Kiersten R. Chambers, 18, OVI
Melissa L. Davis, 31, warrant arrest for fictitious plates
Pamela S. Rogan, 53, theft
Kassia D. Alberts, 31, theft
Brandon W. Miller, 29, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools
Jeanette D. Cotrell, 31, theft
Matthew L. Maier, 34, theft
Cheyanne L. Hardy, 18, theft
Stacy A. Cole, 45, criminal trespass
Tyson D. Johnson, 30, warrant arrest for possession of marijuana
Amanda F. Nester, 36, warrant arrest for illegal conveyance of drugs
Joseph A. Shepherd, 28, warrant arrest for probation violation
Richard J. Barnhart, 37, warrant arrest for reckless operation
Gary D. Boyd, 44, theft, warrant arrest for theft
