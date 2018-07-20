Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

June 25

Frederick Pike, domestic violence, investigation revealed that a family member made threats that caused the other to believe imminent harm would occur.

June 26

Deerfield, theft, dispatched on a report of a vehicle that had been broken into overnight.

Blue Ash, breaking and entering, Dispatched to a theft from a shed.

Deerfield, theft, Dispatched to a theft of change from an unlocked motor vehicle.

Woodville, theft, Dispatched to a theft of change from an unlocked motor vehicle.

Hazelbrook, theft, Dispatched to a theft of change from an unlocked motor vehicle.

Walmart, theft, female was apprehended for shoplifting, and transported to County Jail.

Willowridge, theft, unknown subject entered unlocked vehicle and removed property.

June 27

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to theft in progress. The suspects were detained, and a theft investigation concluded in an arrest for same.

Walmart, theft, Male and female apprehended for shoplifting. Issued summons for theft.

Walmart, theft of a motor vehicle, dispatched to a stolen vehicle from Walmart.

June 28

Walmart, theft, I was dispatch to Walmart on a report of a theft.

Walmart, criminal trespass, Female suspect who was just trespassed from Walmart, came back onto their property as soon as I left the area and was still present upon my arrival. Summons issued.

June 29

Walmart, theft, complainant states unknown subject took her iPhone 8 Plus from her shopping cart inside Walmart.

June 30

Walmart, theft, a male subject was arrested for theft from Walmart.

Persons charged or arrested

Isaac L. Hollister, 42, domestic violence

Kiersten R. Chambers, 18, OVI

Melissa L. Davis, 31, warrant arrest for fictitious plates

Pamela S. Rogan, 53, theft

Kassia D. Alberts, 31, theft

Brandon W. Miller, 29, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools

Jeanette D. Cotrell, 31, theft

Matthew L. Maier, 34, theft

Cheyanne L. Hardy, 18, theft

Stacy A. Cole, 45, criminal trespass

Tyson D. Johnson, 30, warrant arrest for possession of marijuana

Amanda F. Nester, 36, warrant arrest for illegal conveyance of drugs

Joseph A. Shepherd, 28, warrant arrest for probation violation

Richard J. Barnhart, 37, warrant arrest for reckless operation

Gary D. Boyd, 44, theft, warrant arrest for theft

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_ButlerPolice-2.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.