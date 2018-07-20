Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

June 21

After a license plate check at the Hawthorne Suites, Jeffery Myers was arrested on two warrants out of Miamisburg Municipal Court for aggravated menacing and intimidation. He was also cited for possession of marijuana and transported to the county jail.

June 22

Ashlie Mansfield was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Winding Hollow Tr. She was taken to the county jail.

Lucas Taylor was arrested for domestic violence and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident on Kenbrook Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

Following a traffic stop for no tail lights, Mickey Williams was cited for driving under suspension, fictitious plates, and obstructing justice. He was taken to the county jail.

An officer was dispatched to Butler Asphalt on the report of trucks being broken into and equipment being stolen. The investigation continues.

June 23

A resident on Pool Ave. reported his vehicle sustained significant damage. A pair of individuals were identified as possible suspects, but neither were reported. The investigation continues.

An employee of Scene 75 reported her wallet stolen and a credit card used. A juvenile was found to have stolen the wallet. The juvenile’s guardian paid restitution to the victim and was not charged at the request of the victim.

Rickey Risden III was cited for disorderly conduct and drug abuse after the report of a subject hitting cars as he walked on N. American Blvd. He was released to a family member.

Lanner K. Schwartz was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication after he was found directing traffic in a parking field following the Vectren Dayton Air Show. He was released to a family member.

June 24

A complainant on Timberwind Lane reported a tire on his vehicle was slashed while he was on vacation. The investigation continues.

Earl Woods III was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County Municipal Court after a license plate check at the Knights Inn on Poe Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

June 25

A complainant reported her vehicle was keyed overnight. The vehicle was processed for evidence but none was found. The investigation continues.

Following a traffic stop, Jerry L. Lawson was arrested on a warrant out of Moraine Mayors Court for contempt of court on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the county jail.

June 26

A 15-year old juvenile male was charged with theft after stealing cash from his mother. The case was referred to juvenile court.

A complainant reported her wallet stolen at the Flying J Travel Plaza and her cards used without authorization. The investigation continues.

Jonathan T. Moore and Jacob D. Miller were charged with disorderly conduct after police responded to Westhafer Road on the report of an assault. Both were issued a summons to appear in court.

June 27

Bradley Barron was cited for criminal trespass after being found on the premises at the former El Ranch Grande restaurant.

Calvin J. McGuire-Garrett was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Municipal Court East for failure to appear on a traffic offense. He was also cited for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was transported to the county jail.

A 17-year old juvenile male was charged with being unruly after leaving home and not returning. The case was referred to juvenile court.

June 28

A 13-year old juvenile was charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of being unruly after an incident on Grosbeck Street. The case was referred to juvenile court.

June 29

A complainant reported being robbed of cash after agreeing to meet at Helke Park to purchase a pair of shoes. The victim also complained of being assaulted which police observed injuries consistent with that complaint. The investigation continues.

Rhonda Pickelsimer was arrested on a warrant for OVI out of Hancock County after she turned herself in at the police department. She was transported to the county jail.

June 30

A juvenile male was charged with one count of petty theft after being seen pushing an electric motorcycle at the intersection of Delsing & Greenhurst Drives. The case was referred to juvenile court.

James Vanlandingham was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on a theft case after he was found at the Knights Inn. He was taken to the county jail.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_Police-logo-2.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.