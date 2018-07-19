Municipal Building curb replacement project postponed due to rain expected this weekend

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that the curb replacement project at the Municipal Building scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled due to the significant chance of rain both Friday and Saturday.

The project is to replace curbs in the west approach of the utility billing dropoff lane.

Since the project is cancelled, residents will have full acess to the dropoff this weekend.

No date for rescheduling has been announced at this time.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

