Vandalia-Butler Foundation seeks applications for Small Business Opportunity Grant

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Foundation is encouraging businesses in Vandalia and Butler Township to apply for the Foundation’s Small Business Opportunity Grant.

This $1,500 grant will reimburse expenses incurred with specific projects including:

Supplement Labor Costs (internships, temporary employees, signing bonus)

Implement health and wellness program for employees

Support continuing education (seminar/webinar costs, training courses)

Supplement business retreats

Enhance marketing/advertising efforts

Augment technology (software, operating systems)

Fund licensing/permits

“The Vandalia-Butler Foundation values the businesses in our community and the significant impact they have on job creation and our economy as a whole,” said Vandalia-Butler Board of Trustees President Jean Maychack. “A Small Business Opportunity Grant is an outstanding opportunity to make positive changes for companies and help them thrive.”

The Vandalia-Butler Foundation Small Business Opportunity Grant was established in memory of Butler Township resident Ron Gearhart. Recipients will be selected via a competitive application process.

The application is available on the Foundation’s web site at vandalia-butlerfoundation.org. The application deadline is August15, 2018.

Please email your completed application to: info@vandalia-butlerfoundation.org or mail your completed application to: Vandalia-Butler Foundation – P.O. Box 722 – Vandalia, OH 45377

The Vandalia-Butler Foundation and its funds are components of The Dayton Foundation. Leadership for The Vandalia-Butler Foundation rests in our own community, while fiscal oversight of our funds is maintained by The Dayton Foundation, which serves the Dayton/Miami Valley area. This partnership allows for the Vandalia-Butler community to benefit from local leadership and profit from resources pooled with others for investment growth.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_VB-Foundation.jpg