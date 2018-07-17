Vandalia council recognizes Pollinator Week

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council highlighted the importance of pollinators and took steps to begin several infrastructure improvements during a busy agenda on Monday evening.

Meeting only once per month during its summer schedule, the council addressed a wide array of issues as Assistant City Manager Amber Holloway sat in for City Manager Jon Crusey who was on vacation. Council Member Dave Lewis was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Prior to business items, Mayor Arlene Setzer presented a proclamation to Joe Dranschak and other members of the Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler to recognize Pollinator Week which was held in June.

“Pollinators – to include thousands of species of bees – are essential partners in producing much of our food supply,” said Setzer in her Mayoral Proclamation. “Pollinators provide significant environmental benefits necessary for maintaining healthy, bio-diverse urban and suburban ecosystems.”

The city is in its second year being designated as a Bee City, USA which recognizes the city’s commitment to improving habitats for pollinators.

In business items, council approved applying to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for funding on several projects including National Road resurfacing scheduled for 2019, Marview Avenue water main replacement budgeted for 2019, the Brindlestone water main replacement which is not currently contained in the city’s 5-year capital plan, and the Northwoods Blvd. reconstruction Phase 1 from I-75 to Dixie Drive which has not been scheduled.

Council also approved bids for the Foley Drive reconstruction project and the Skyview water main replacement project. The Foley Drive contract was awarded to C.G. Construction and Utilities out of Miamisburg at a cost of $841,500 which is over the budgeted amount of $780,000. Vandalia was given a 50 percent grant, up to a maximum of $400,000, from the OPWC.

The Skyview water main replacement project was awarded to Durst Construction, the same entity that recently completed a similar project on Kenbrook Drive. The low bid was $193,555 with 25-percent being paid by an OPWC grant and an additional 25-percent funded by an OPWC loan with no interest over five years.

Council also passed an ordinance to adopt the 2017 Ohio Fire Code while amending the city’s fire prevention code to match the changes.

Also passed was an ordinance that sets parameters for small cell wireless infrastructure in the city’s right-of-way. The measure is in response to House Bill 478 which created statewide regulations governing the deployment of small cell wireless infrastructure in the city’s right-of-way.

In other business the council:

Reappointed to Emily Esau to the Public Art in Vandalia Committee;

Authorized the re-issuance of bond anticipation notes in the amount of $2.442 million for the remaining principal balance on the debt originally issued in 1996 for the construction of the Recreation Center, the Justice Center, and the renovation of the Municipal Building;

Authorized the issuance of notes related to the 2016 purchase of a rescue engine. The budget includes $48,000 in principal payment leaving a balance of $384,000;

Made several supplemental appropriations related to the OPWC funding for projects;

Granted a conditional use permit to Robert and Loraine Goodwin to permit the raising of a horse at their property on Little York Road with conditions;

Granted a variance to the front yard setback at a property on Moutair Drive to permit a patio cover;

Granted a conditional use permit to Sapp Family, LLC for a warehouse and outdoor storage located at 7100 Webster St. with certain conditions;

Tabled a variance request for a fence on Bailey Avenue due to the contractor agreeing to bring the fence into compliance by Friday, Aug. 3.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Vandalia Municipal Building. A study session will be held at 6 p.m. in the large conference room. Both meetings are open to the public.

Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer (right) presented a proclamation declaring Pollinator Week to members of the Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler (left to right) Foster “Bud” Brown with K-9 Companion trainee Camille, Al Tuttle, Mary Geiger, Jennie Dranschak, and Joe Dranschak. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_Pollinator.jpg Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer (right) presented a proclamation declaring Pollinator Week to members of the Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler (left to right) Foster “Bud” Brown with K-9 Companion trainee Camille, Al Tuttle, Mary Geiger, Jennie Dranschak, and Joe Dranschak. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.