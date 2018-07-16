Butler scoreboard nears completion

VANDALIA — Contractors are putting the finishing touches on Butler High School’s state of the art scoreboard in Memorial Stadium. The scoreboard, which is now in the north end zone of the stadium, comes complete with an LED video board that is 16 feet wide by 16 feet tall along with a significant sound system upgrade.

The $250,000 project is made possible by sponsorships with Abbey Credit Union, Kroger, Fricker’s, Chick-fil-A, All Service Plastic Molding (ASPM), Vandalia Optometry, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Neely Dental Team, R.B. Jergens Contractors, and Choice Comfort Services, Wright & Schulte, Ohio Army National Guard, Elite Termite and Pest Control, Plato’s Closet, and Seibert’s Curb Appeal.

Butler partnered with Side Effects,

a marketing company that works with schools to identify sponsors for the board. Those sponsorships include static ads on the scoreboard, passes to fall and winter sports, PA announcements, a sponsor night, exposure in the sports program, and other media exposure.

Other districts that have partnered with Sound Effects for similar projects include Centerville, Springboro, and Miamisburg.

The Vandalia-Butler Athletic Boosters contributed $24,000 toward the installation.

“This scoreboard, video board, and sound system will be a $250,000 upgrade to our stadium with no tax dollars thanks to the incredible support of our corporate community,” said Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker. “It’s a great time to be an Aviator.”

Project features LED video board, sound upgrade

