Dayton man arrested for breaking and entering at Miller Lane restaurant

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Police Department has announced the arrest of a man who is charged with breaking into the Amar India Restaurant on Miller Lane.

Mark A. Lairmore, 49, of Dayton, is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with charges pending before prosecutors.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. when witnesses called police regarding a male running from the business. Officers found the front door to the business broken and a small amount of cash stolen.

Officers from Vandalia and Huber Heights responded to aid in the search.

Several hours later, a Vandalia officer spotted a male matching the suspect’s description waling along N. Dixie Dr. near Benchwood Road. After Vandalia police stopped the man, Butler Township detectives responded and identified Lairmore as the suspect. Property stolen from the restaurant was recovered.

Lairmore was taken to the county jail and the case will be presented to prosecutors later this week.

Vandalia, Huber Heights officers aid Butler Township Police

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

