Free workshop for caregivers offered Aug. 21

VANDALIA — If you are a caregiver for family or friends you may have said out loud, “Now what do I do?”

The emotional stress of providing care for a loved one, whether it is physical care or for someone with Dementia, can become burdensome and consuming. Sometimes the caregiver feels guilty for their feeling. This is all normal.

Home Instead Senior Care will offer a free 1 hour workshop titled ‘The Emotional Aspect of Caregiving’ on Tuesday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. The session will explore ways to help you cope with this very trying and tiring time. You can also talk with others who are in the same situation. Give yourself this hour to learn how to deal with the coming days.

The workshop will be held at the Home Instead office located at

211 Kenbrook Drive, Suite 3, Vandalia Ohio. The speaker will be Lori Reeves, RN.

Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call (937) 410-0710 to make your reservation. There is no charge and light refreshments will be served.

