Dayton Metro Library to introduce film streaming service

DAYTON — Starting July 2, Dayton Metro Library will begin offering the popular on-demand film streaming service, Kanopy.

Kanopy offers what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights.” It showcases more than 30,000 films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema.

Dayton Metro Library cardholders will be able to access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films instantly at DaytonMetroLibrary.org. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.

“Kanopy provides Library patrons access to films of unique social and cultural value,” said Holly Varley, Collection Development Director. “Films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere, including a wide array of foreign language and independent films, are available on Kanopy.”

The Kanopy collection features Paramount Classics, The Criterion Collection, Popular World Cinema, Popular Documentaries, LGBTQ Stories, Women-Made Movies, Musicals, The Great Courses, Short Films and more. Titles include indie hits such as Hunt For the Wilderpeople and Loving Vincent, classic masterpieces like Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Seven Samurai, and award-winning documentaries such as the 2017 Oscar-nominated I Am Not Your Negro. Kanopy Kids features quality, educational films for children.

“With the addition of Kanopy, Dayton Metro Library’s Digital Collection – including Overdrive for audiobooks and Hoopla for music and video – rivals any paid subscription service, and ours is free,” said Executive Director Tim Kambitsch. “We are pleased to start offering Kanopy along with other new online resources to better serve our patrons.”

To access Kanopy and start streaming, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org starting July 2. For more information, call (937) 463-2665.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_DaytonMetroLibrary-1.jpg