Library offers new genealogy resources

DAYTON — Dayton Metro Library is offering a new suite of online genealogy resources recently made available through the Ohio Public Library Information Network (OPLIN).

“With three new genealogy databases, patrons will have four times the genealogy resources,” said Holly Varley, Collection Development Director. “We will continue to offer in-library access to Ancestry.com Library Edition, plus we’re adding three new resources that can be accessed from home, work or school – perfect for the family history hobbyist or researcher.”

The new resources are:

HeritageQuest Online is an essential collection of genealogical and historical sources for more than 60 countries, with coverage dating back as early as the 1700s. The collection can help people find their ancestors and discover a place’s past, while also providing a comprehensive treasury of genealogical sources rich in unique records, local and family histories, and finding-aids.

Fold3 Library Edition is the premier collection of historical military records, including the stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who served from the Revolutionary War through recent conflicts. It contains millions of records from world-class archives, many of which are exclusively available on Fold3 Library Edition.

ProQuest African American Heritage is a digital resource exclusively devoted to African American family history research. This collection was created in partnership with leading African American genealogists and recognized leaders in genealogical information to develop a comprehensive mix of resources, records, and tools specifically pertaining to African Americans. It provides users a dedicated, user-friendly resource that not only brings together records critical to African American family research, but also connects them to a community of research experts, whose mentoring and assistance can frequently be the difference between research success and futility.

Continuing to be offered for in-Library use is Ancestry® Library Edition, with its unparalleled coverage of the United States, including census, vital, church, court, and immigration records, as well as record collections from Canada, Europe, Australia, Mexico, and many other areas of the world.

“We hope to attract new users with these resources, and not all of them will be the adults you might expect,” said Varley. “My 16 year old son used genealogy databases for a project, and ended up wearing a kilt to his Genealogy Night at school. It was wonderful to see other students celebrating their heritage in dashikis, kimonos, or salwar kameezes.”

OPLIN provides broadband internet connections and related information services to Ohio public libraries. Their primary mission is to ensure that all Ohio residents have fast, free public internet access through the 251 independent local public library systems in Ohio, as well as the use of high-quality research databases not freely available online.

“Genealogy is a very popular resource with patrons around the state,” said Joe Greenward, Director of The Lane Libraries and OPLIN Board Chair. “If past statistics are any indicator, we should see enormous use from these resources.”

The Genealogy sites are available under Research Tools at DaytonMetroLibarary.org. For more information, call (937) 463-2665.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_DaytonMetroLibrary.jpg