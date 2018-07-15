Vandalia to do curb repairs at Municipal Building

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that the west approach and curb at the Municipal Building will be replaced on Saturday, July 21, weather permitting.

The old concrete will be removed Friday evening, July 20 after 5 p.m.

The city’s utility billing drop off will not be accessible by vehicles from Friday evening until Monday morning. Other driveways and the Municipal Building parking lot will still be accessible during this time.

The City of Vandalia has announced that the west approach and curb at the Municipal Building will be replaced on Saturday, July 21, weather permitting. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_MuniBuilding-1.jpg The City of Vandalia has announced that the west approach and curb at the Municipal Building will be replaced on Saturday, July 21, weather permitting. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.