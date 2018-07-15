Muse Machine has Joint Jumpin’

DAYTON — When great jazz musicians from New York City and New Orleans team up with local artists and Muse Machine performers for a one-night-only concert, there’s only one thing you can say – “The Joint Is Jumpin’.”

“The musicians were returning to the area from Jazz at Lincoln Center and Jazz Power Initiative in NYC to collaborate on another project and they suggested the concert – we’d have been crazy to pass up that opportunity!” said Muse producer Douglas Merk. “These artists have experiences and careers that literally span the globe. Bringing them together with Muse performers and Dayton audiences for a creative outburst is simply exciting.”

Guest artists include drummer Alvin Atkinson, Jr., multi-instrumentalist Michael Bashaw, bassist Eddie Brookshire, vocalist/saxophonist Camille Thurman, trumpeter Ashlin Parker, pianist/vocalist Eli Yamin and jazz combo Nausikaa. More information about the performers is available at musemachine.com.

New Orleans-based choreographer Lula Elzy returns to insure the space is dancing and literally jumping to styles from standards to New Orleans to Latin American.

Muse Machine presents The Joint Is Jumpin’ at The Loft Theatre on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 7:00p.m. and 8:30p.m. Tickets are $25 and $35 and are on sale exclusively through Ticket Center Stage: 937-228-3630 or musemachine.com.

Muse Machine is a nationally recognized arts education organization, providing creative experiences and resources for young people of the Miami Valley for the past 36 years. Since 1982, they have engaged thousands of students through academic-relevant lessons, workshops and in-school projects along with the highly acclaimed annua

Muse Machine performers Ana Smith and Mark Antony Howard will perform in the Muse Machine’s production of The Joint Is Jumpin’. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_Muse.jpeg Muse Machine performers Ana Smith and Mark Antony Howard will perform in the Muse Machine’s production of The Joint Is Jumpin’. Photo by Faye Sommers