Community Calendar

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Community Farmer’s Market will also feature a Touch-A-Truck each Friday with July 20 being police, July 27 public works, August 10 fire, and August 24 parks department. The Market is open each Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Seger Park which is at the corner of Kenbrook Drive and Perry Street in Vandalia.

Butler Class of 1968 to hold reunion

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Class of 1968 is having their 50th reunion on July 27-28, 2018. On Friday, July 27 at 1 p.m. a tour of the high school and a meet & greet at 6 p.m. at Marion’s Pizza in Englewood. On Saturday, July 28 a golf outing at 9 a.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Course and then dinner at Celebrations Banquet Center on Stop Eight Rd. Doors open at 6 p.m. To RSVP or for more information contact Nanette: (937) 898-6895, nanettecline@hotmail.com.

Butler Class of 1978 forming reunion

VANDALIA — The Butler Class of 1978 is looking for alumni as it plans its 40th reunion to be held October 5-7, 2018. You can find the group on Facebook as 1978 Butler HS 40th Reunion or email ButlerHS78@gmail.com for more details.

First Light Church invites children to VBS

VANDALIA — You are invited to Vacation Bible School at First Light Church (formerly First Baptist Church) July 23-26 from 9 a.m to 12:15 p.m. VBS is open to children aged 4 through sixth grade. The theme is “Game On: Gearing up for Life’s Big Game” based on 2 Peter 1:3. Register at firstlight.church/ministries/vbs-2018.

Oktoberfest seeking arts & crafts vendors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. The Oktoberfest is seeking arts & crafts vendors. Those interested in a booth can visit www.vandaliasistercities.org or email vofcrafts@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest seeking sponsors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. Organizers are seeking sponsors. If interested contact Tracy Schaffner by email at rschaffner1@woh.rr.com or Paula Gibbs-Licher at pjgibbs@gmail.com.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information. There will be no meeting on March 27.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

