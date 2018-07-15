Tipp Arts Council issues call for artists

TIPP CITY — Call to fine artists and fine craftpersons – great news. We still have open booth spaces available for this year’s Art in the Park and we would love for you to join us. We are extending the due date for the application until July 15th. You may contact us at tippcityartscouncil@gmail.com or at 937-543-5115. Booth space for TCAAC members is $40; for non-members, it is $50. Please RSVP as soon as possible as spaces are limited. See our website for registration and details at tippcityartscouncil.com/artinpark.

Art in the Park with Food Vendors and Music (Tippecanoe Community Band, Side F/X, Simply Joseph, Soul Express)

Saturday, August 4, 2018 | Noon – 8 p.m.

City Park | Tipp City, Ohio | Rain or Shine

Children’s Art Adventure

Noon–4 p.m.

Two of our favorite summer events are joining forces to provide an exciting day in the City Park! Art in the Park – a celebration of the arts, with local culinary, visual, musical artists selling, demonstrating and/or performing – is teaming up with the Children’s Art Adventure – a themed arts festival for children unlike any other art opportunity in this area. Approximately 15+ booths will be available for children to make art at NO cost. Admission is also free to the event.