Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department.

June 17

Red Roof Inn, assault, Male was trespassed for disorderly behavior. Victim refused to prosecute for alleged assault.

June 18

N. Dixie Drive, OVI/Physical control, Located suspicious subject who was later found to be in Physical Control of a motor vehicle.

Federick Pike, possession of marijuana, I initiated a traffic stop for speeding and observed a marijuana pipe lying in the middle console.

Frisch’s, criminal simulation, Unknown suspect passed a counterfeit $10.00 bill.

Walmart, theft without consent, Male arrested for theft, criminal trespass, and possessing drug abuse instruments, and transported to the county jail.

June 19

Frisch’s, domestic violence, Male subject came to business and got involved in a domestic violence against the victim and damaged a vehicle in parking lot.

Gardenside Dr., menacing, Victim receiving threats via emails from an unknown subject through the internet.

Brantford Road, domestic violence, Victim receiving threats via emails from an unknown subject through the Internet.

June 20

Quality Inn, theft of a motor vehicle, Unknown subject stole a motor vehicle from a motel lot.

Red Roof Inn, OVI, Vehicle stopped for failure to drive in marked lanes. Driver found to be under the influence and was arrested for OVI.

June 21

N. Dixie Drive, theft, Report by phone for possible missing or stolen electronic.

June 22

Cousin Vinny’s Pizza, criminal simulation, Suspect attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 dollar bill at a local restaurant.

June 23

Whisper Creek, OVI, I responded on a single car property damage crash involving an impaired driver.

Benchwood Road, unruly/runaway juvenile, Investigation revealed that a juvenile was unruly by running away from home.

Persons charged or arrested

Victor M. Jimenez, 48, OVI/Physical Control

Michael D.L. Meyer, 26, drug paraphernalia, speeding, possession of marijuana

Travis B. Irvine, 39, criminal trespass, theft without consent, possessing drug abuse instruments

Meghan J. Ohler, 36, domestic violence by belief of harm or threat

Robert J. Lowers, 31, OVI

Alysha A. August, 39, warrant arrest for theft

Kelly W. Koon, 43, warrant arrest for promoting prostitution, driving under suspension

Justus A. Posey, 19, criminal simulation/possess with purpose to utter

Laurie M. Batz, 53, OVI, traffic violation

Juvenile arrest for runaway

