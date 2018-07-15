Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 17
Red Roof Inn, assault, Male was trespassed for disorderly behavior. Victim refused to prosecute for alleged assault.
June 18
N. Dixie Drive, OVI/Physical control, Located suspicious subject who was later found to be in Physical Control of a motor vehicle.
Federick Pike, possession of marijuana, I initiated a traffic stop for speeding and observed a marijuana pipe lying in the middle console.
Frisch’s, criminal simulation, Unknown suspect passed a counterfeit $10.00 bill.
Walmart, theft without consent, Male arrested for theft, criminal trespass, and possessing drug abuse instruments, and transported to the county jail.
June 19
Frisch’s, domestic violence, Male subject came to business and got involved in a domestic violence against the victim and damaged a vehicle in parking lot.
Gardenside Dr., menacing, Victim receiving threats via emails from an unknown subject through the internet.
Brantford Road, domestic violence, Victim receiving threats via emails from an unknown subject through the Internet.
June 20
Quality Inn, theft of a motor vehicle, Unknown subject stole a motor vehicle from a motel lot.
Red Roof Inn, OVI, Vehicle stopped for failure to drive in marked lanes. Driver found to be under the influence and was arrested for OVI.
June 21
N. Dixie Drive, theft, Report by phone for possible missing or stolen electronic.
June 22
Cousin Vinny’s Pizza, criminal simulation, Suspect attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 dollar bill at a local restaurant.
June 23
Whisper Creek, OVI, I responded on a single car property damage crash involving an impaired driver.
Benchwood Road, unruly/runaway juvenile, Investigation revealed that a juvenile was unruly by running away from home.
Persons charged or arrested
Victor M. Jimenez, 48, OVI/Physical Control
Michael D.L. Meyer, 26, drug paraphernalia, speeding, possession of marijuana
Travis B. Irvine, 39, criminal trespass, theft without consent, possessing drug abuse instruments
Meghan J. Ohler, 36, domestic violence by belief of harm or threat
Robert J. Lowers, 31, OVI
Alysha A. August, 39, warrant arrest for theft
Kelly W. Koon, 43, warrant arrest for promoting prostitution, driving under suspension
Justus A. Posey, 19, criminal simulation/possess with purpose to utter
Laurie M. Batz, 53, OVI, traffic violation
Juvenile arrest for runaway
