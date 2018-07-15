Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

June 14

An officer was dispatched to Randler Ave. on the report of a possible assault in progress through a video posted on Snapchat. The officer found the assault was not active and the victim refused to talk with police and invoked his fifth amendment right. No further action required.

An officer found a Michigan license plate in the roadway of Poe Ave. and Kristen Ln. Attempts were made to contact the owner without success. The plate was put in police property for safekeeping.

An officer was dispatched to 84 Lumber on Poe Ave. on the report of breaking and entering. An unknown suspect threw a cinder block through the window, but nothing was taken. The investigation continues.

A window was found to be shattered at a building on Webster St. The window was intact and entry was not made into the building. The investigation continues.

After running a license plate at the Knights Inn, Mitchell Riegle was arrested on a felony warrant out of Warren County. Custody was transferred to a Warren County Deputy at a parking lot in Miamisburg.

An unknown suspect broke a glass door at Shen’s Restaurant and stole money from a cash register. The investigation continues.

June 15

A complainant reported that an unknown vehicle struck his vehicle while parked at the Kroger on Northwoods Blvd. The investigation continues.

Jeremy Oder was arrestd for felony domestic violence afer and incident on Bright Ave. He was charged with a felony because of prior domestic violence convictions. He was taken to the county jail.

June 16

Michael Tracey was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on W. Alkaline Springs Road. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant reported a possible protection order violation. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Spartan Ave. reported a delivery package being stolen from his door step. The investigation continues.

Katelynn Busse (Whitted) was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the parking lot of Celebrations II Banquet Center on Poe Ave. She was taken to the county jail.

Travis Irvin was arrested for criminal trespassing after officers were dispatched to check for a suspicious person. Irvin was transported to Grandview Hospital after claiming to have a medical emergency.

June 18

After a traffic stop on Johnson Station Road, Andrew Coley was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Danny Rhoades was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear and a felony warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant reported to police that he was robbed while attempting to buy marijuana at an address on Buttercup Ave. The investigation continues.

After a complaint an officer responded to a condemned home on Gabriel St. A male was found to have a felony warrant for drug possession out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The male had a seizure and was transported to Grandview Hospital. A vehicle in the driveway was stolen from Russels Point, Ohio and was towed at the request of the Russels Point Police.

June 20

An officer was dispatched to the Flying J on a private property hit and run crash. The investigation continues.

A Butler Township Police Officer brought Robert Lowers to the department for an intoxilyzer test. After testing .157 BAC he was released to the Butler Township officer.

June 21

An officer was dispatched to the Flying J on a private property hit and run crash. The investigation continues.

Julie Wendling was arrested for disorderly conduct after being found sleeping along the curb on Foley Dr. She was taken to the county jail.

Darrell Davidson was charged with criminal trespassing after being found in a house that was previously condemned in June.

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

