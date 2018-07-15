Vandalia Rec Cener to host blood drive

VANDALIA — Keller Williams Hometown Realty will sponsor a community blood drive Saturday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vandalia Recreation Center gym, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton. A $5,000 home improvement make-over is the grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer drawing. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Summer activities and travel often disrupt donation schedules and can impact the blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can.

The “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” t-shirt is bright blue with white lettering and the red CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate from June 11 through July 21 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Help “Build a better blood supply” during summer blood drive

Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Everyone who registers to donate blood from May 29 through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Everyone who registers to donate blood at the Keller Williams Hometown Realty blood drive being held at the Vandalia Recreation Center on July 21 will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_CBC-2.jpeg Everyone who registers to donate blood at the Keller Williams Hometown Realty blood drive being held at the Vandalia Recreation Center on July 21 will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Contributed photo

Blood drive sponsored by Keller Williams Hometown Realty