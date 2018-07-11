O’Leary receives contract extension, raise

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education approved an extension of Superintendent Rob O’Leary’s contract through the 2021-22 school year at its regular meeting on Monday, July 9.

O’Leary was originally given a two-year contract that ran through the 2018-19 school year after taking over for former Superintendent Bradley Neavin.

Under the new contract, O’Leary’s salary will increase 5.1 percent in the first year from $138,000 last year to $145,000 this fiscal year. He will receive an annual salary increase that averages three percent per year in years two and three, with the salary in year four to be determined.

He will also see an increase in the board-paid contribution to a tax-sheltered annuity “based upon a successful performance evaluation.”

He is due to receive $2,000 for the fiscal year that just ended. That contribution will increase to $4,700 in 2019, $7,600 in 2020, and $9,400 in 2021. The contribution for 2022 will be determined at a later date.

All other terms of the contract remain the same.

In other business items, the Board approved an agreement with G2G LLC for the district’s School Safety Officer program. That program will place armed School Safety Officers in each of the district’s five buildings beginning this fall.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed prior to press time, but the Vandalia Drummer News has filed a public records request for the contract and will report in more detail once it has been obtained.

The board also approved a contract with P&R Communications for radios and necessary equipment for safety and security upgrades in the amount of $125,224.24. The radios will put the district on the state-wide Multi-Agency Radio Communications System, known as MARCS, while will allow for direct communication with local law enforcement agencies.

In other business, the board:

Adopted the free and reduced lunch program for the 2018-19 school year

Adopted a resolution for payment in lieu of transportation for students attending private schools

Approved a contract with Samaritan Behavioral Health for counseling services in the amount of $168,869 and for therapy services not to exceed $5,460.

The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education will hold a work session on Monday, August 13 and its next regular meeting on Tuesday, August 28. Both meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Board Office Board Room and are open to the public.

BASE and school lunch fees set for new school year

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Vandalia-Butler City Schools BASE Fees 2018-19 school year Registration fee – $20 per family (yearly registration required) Weekly Fees $65 – Full time before AND after school $42.50 – before school only $42.50 – after school only Each additional child: $40 – before AND after school $27.50 before OR after school Emergency/Random Drop in Fees: $15/visit AM Only Each additional child: $10/visit AM Only

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

