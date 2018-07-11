Vandalia streets to be resurfaced

VANDALIA — The city of Vandalia will begin its annual street resurfacing projects the week of July 19. During the project, 12 streets will be resurfaced at a cost of $340,000.

Those funds are paid out of a one-half percent income tax passed by the city residents in 2005. Known as the Safe and Stable levy, funds are used for the police and fire departments as well as road projects.

The decision on which streets to resurface in a given year is based primarily on need.

“The City keeps track of the condition of every roadway, and tries to resurface the ones in the most dire need every year,” said Communication Manager Rich Hopkins in an email. “Our DES department drives every road in the city, taking notes on the condition. In some instances, resurfacing is delayed if a major utility project is scheduled in the next couple of years. They don’t want to resurface a street one year only to have to dig it up the following year for a new water main or sewage line.”

The process actually begins in June when concrete contractors repaired curbs on the streets being resurfaced. Wheelchair accessible curb cuts are installed at corners.

None of the concrete repairs are assessed to homeowners – all work is funded through the Safe and Stable levy.

Work will begin with the grinding away of the existing surface and conclude with a new surface being installed. Crews strive to have the work done before school starts.

Hopkins said that local access will be available on each street during the project.

“Residents should be able to get to and from their homes while the work is going on,” he said. “Obviously, when the crews are right in front of a home, access will be blocked until they pass. Most folks don’t have much problem.”

This City of Vandalia map shows streets in red that will be resurfaced during the city's annual street resurfacing project.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

2018 Vandalia street resurfacing Brusman Worldwide Lamar Robinette Scenic Royalton (Wollenhaupt to Scenic) Rayberta Curtiss Wright Topton Randler (Pool to Alkaline Springs) E. Alkaline Springs (Dixie to Kenbrook) Bolton Abbey (Deerhurst to 175’ past Upper Trent) Upper Trent (@200’ north & south of Bolton Abbey)

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

