Posted on by

Vandalia-Butler celebrates freedom

,

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Justin Spivey

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Justin Spivey

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Justin Spivey

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Justin Spivey

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.


Photo by Justin Spivey

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_1.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_2.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_3.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_4.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_5.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_6.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_7.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_8.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_9.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_10.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_12.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_13.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_14.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_15.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Alyssa Burley

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_452.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Justin Spivey

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_481.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Justin Spivey

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_495.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Justin Spivey

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_569.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Justin Spivey

Despite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_636.jpgDespite a steady rain much of the afternoon and evening that cancelled most events, many were still thrilled with the fireworks display at the Vandalia-Butler Star Spangled Celebration at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3. Photo by Justin Spivey