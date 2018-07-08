Aullwood Audubon Center July events

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Summer is here and it is the perfect time to explore Aullwood! July’s schedule is filled with fun and excitement for the entire family! Parents can help their children develop a deeper sense of wonder for the earth by enrolling them in the popular Summer Earth Adventures classes that continue through August 10. Join us for the Friends of Aullwood Annual Meeting and hear exciting news about Aullwood Farm.

General admission is $7/adult and $5/child unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call 937-890-7360 for more information. Read more on our website www.aullwood.org.

Aullwood joins the Blue Star Museums 2018

Aullwood has once again joined an innovative program sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense, and Blue Star Families – Blue Star Museums 2018. Through this program Aullwood will show our support for America’s armed forces by providing free general admission to active duty military personnel from all branches of the service, National Guard members, as well as Reserve members. The active duty member or spouse may bring up to 5 family members through September 2, 2018.

More than 2000 museums across the country, from fine arts museums to science and nature centers and historic sites, are participating. Blue Star Museums provides the gift of an outstanding museum experience to thousands of military families. The program strengthens both museums and military communities and says thank you to military personnel who give so much! See the list of museums at https://www.arts.gov/national/blue-star-museums .

The Faerie Houses of Aullwood

Through September 2 – come enjoy the Faerie Houses of Aullwood, a series of six beautifully crafted faerie houses installed along the Birds, Flight, and Wrights Trail near the Marie S. Aull Education Center. Built by long-time volunteers Judi Hill, Janie Gehman and Kathy Anderson with guidance from Aullwood’s Executive Director, Alexis Faust, these delightful faerie houses were each designed and constructed to house a specific pollinator! Test your pollinator identification skills, match the correct one to each faerie house, and a prize awaits! (Center)

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, July 12, 19, and 26 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the summer landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Bring binoculars! Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-member admission is $7.00. (Center)

*Summer Earth Adventures

Aullwood’s famous Summer Earth Adventures are here! Our theme this year is “The Aullwood Effect”! Build a beaver dam, search for tiny bugs and other aquatic critters in ponds and streams or learn how to keep our Earth green and clean! Help with animal care at the farm, learn how to cook with produce from the garden, or create some nature-themed artwork! 2018 is the “Year of the Bird”. We will celebrate birds by learning about them and also by helping them. The Aullwood Effect is the idea that birds passing over our beautiful, green and lush property will stop by for the day to explore, eat, and perhaps catch the eye of a hiker.

During these Summer Earth Adventure sessions we will spend time in the prairie looking for big grasshoppers, stick our hands deep in the mud to find frogs, or wade in the streams to find crayfish the same way birds do. Class themes are developed around the child’s age and abilities and include hands-on activities, crafts, and games for children age 2 through 8th grade. Children attend weekly classes – topics and hours vary. The schedule of classes is available now.

The 2018 Summer Earth Adventure classes will be held the following weeks:

Session 4: July 9 – 13 Session 7: July 30 – August 3

Session 5: July 16 – 20 Session 8: August 6 – 10

Session 6: July 23 – 27

To register for classes call Aullwood at 937-890-7360. Classes fill up quickly so register now! Have you aged out of Summer Earth Adventures classes but still want to be involved in the program? Aullwood is seeking volunteer assistants (ages 14 and up) to help with Summer Earth Adventures. Volunteer assistants lend a hand with a variety of tasks to help the teacher provide an exciting class for the youngsters attending.

Please contact Nenita Lapitan at nlapitan@audubon.org or call 937-890-7360 ext. 223 if you are interested in helping out this year.

NABA Butterfly Census

Saturday, July 14 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. is the time to join Aullwood in spotting and counting hundreds of dazzling butterflies and skippers! Join us to conduct Aullwood’s 30th annual Fourth of July Butterfly Census. During the month of July, people all across North America will be conducting similar surveys and sending data to the North American Butterfly Association. At Aullwood, teams will visit the prairies and meadows around the Center and Farm, Aullwood Garden MetroPark and Englewood MetroPark South and East Parks. We will continue the survey after a brown bag lunch at noon. Participants are welcome to join for the morning, the afternoon or both sessions. We will finish and compare our lists around 4:00 p.m. There is no admission charge, but there is a fee of $3.00 (for those 13 and over) payable to the North American Butterfly Association. If you want to learn your butterflies BEFORE this exciting day, join us for our weekly butterfly monitoring at Aullwood. For more information on both butterfly programs, contact Sarah Alverson at salverson@audubon.org or 937-890-7360 ext. 218. (Center)

Which Way Did We Go? Walk

Sunday, July 15 starting at 2:30 p.m. Have fun with us as we hike to the Pine and Wet Woods and lay out an off-trail hike using a ball of sting. Draw a map of your trail naming your special observation areas as we retrace our steps back to the beginning. (Center)

Friends of Aullwood Annual Dinner Meeting

Join us on Thursday, July 19, 2018 for the Friends of Aullwood Annual Dinner Meeting at Aullwood’s Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414. A delicious dinner & dessert from Mrs. B’s Catering will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed at 6:45 p.m. by “New and Exciting at Aullwood Farm” from Aullwood’s Executive Director Alexis R. Faust, and finally the recognition of Aull Society members and election of Friends of Aullwood board members at 7:00 p.m. Adults are $12 and children are $10 each. To reserve your seat call 937-890-7360. Please RSVP by July 13, 2018.

Dive into Aullwood’s Prairie Walk

Saturday, July 28 starting at 11:00 a.m. Get ready to explore one of Aullwood’s most unique habitats, our tallgrass prairie! Discover how prairie plants can grow in such a hot environment, learn names of different prairie plants and search for the animals that call this awesome habitat home. (Center)

Children enjoy mud fun at Aullwood during Summer Earth Adventures. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_Mud.jpeg Children enjoy mud fun at Aullwood during Summer Earth Adventures. Contributed photo