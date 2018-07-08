Miami Valley CAP to offer relief with Summer Crisis Program

DAYTON — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) is now accepting appointments for its Summer Crisis Program, which runs from July 1st to August 31st, 2018. Households may be eligible for this benefit either in the form of an air conditioning unit, unit repair, or a one-time monetary benefit to assist with summer cooling bills.

Households with individuals who have documented medical conditions or individuals 60 years of age and older may be eligible to participate in this program. A complete list of eligibility requirements can be found on MVCAP’s website at https://miamivalleycap.org. Households needing to make an appointment for Summer Crisis relief can call 937-514-4777 or go online to http://mvcap.capscheduler.com. Households currently enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program are not eligible for financial assistance, but they may be eligible for other assistance.

MVCAP’s Director of Energy Assistance Programs, Keelie Gustin, says benefits are limited and the need is expected to be high.

“It’s difficult to say just how many air conditioning units will be available once the program begins. However, we expect to exhaust all benefits on or before the August 31st cut-off date. Households can start setting up appointments now by calling or going online,” Gustin said.

Once scheduled, applicants will need to bring a number of items with them to their appointment. A complete list of these items is also available at MVCAP’s website.