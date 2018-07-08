Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 10
Days Inn, disorderly conduct, Adult female was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
June 11
Walmart, drug possession, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft. The suspect was charged with theft, and drugs were subsequently located on suspect’s person. A drug possession charge was attached.
Pine Green @ Forest Green Ct., possession of marijuana, Responded to the area of Pine Green Drive and Downing Street on a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located on Forest Green Court and Pine Green Drive. Two juveniles were summoned into Juvenile Court for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 12
Red Roof Inn, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Victim’s car taken by a female he met online and whom he only knew by her profile name. Victim refused to pursue charges.
N. Dixie Dr. @ Benchwood Road, possession of marijuana, Initiated a traffic for no front plate and smelled the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver was found not have a valid drivers license.
June 13
Walmart, theft, Male shoplifter detained by Walmart for stealing a $59.00 cell phone. Summons and trespass notice issued to the suspect.
June 14
Steak-n-Shake, no charge listed, Responded to Steak-n- Shake regarding found property in the rear parking lot of the business.
June 15
Petland, theft, I responded to a call of a female that stole dog food from inside the store.
N. Dixie Drive, theft, license plates stolen from vehicle.
June 16
Walmart, theft, On this date a male subject was arrested for theft and issued a summons.
N. Dixie Drive, Tipp City, criminal damaging, Unknown subject wrote on the inside walls of a church in five locations and on outside playground equipment.
Persons charged or arrested
Heather C. Nix, 45, disorderly conduct
Dustin J. Harris, 32, drug possession, theft
Deborah D. Denney, 30, falsification
Juvenile arrest, possession of marijuana
Juvenile arrest, possession of marijuana
Sherrell L. Pierce, 27, warrant for driving under suspension
Dynasty M. Bagley, 21, possession of marijuana
Michael J. Lacy, 35, theft
Chantelle L. Denise, 27, warrant arrest for theft
Juvenile arrest held for Sheriff’s Office
Richard K. Mantia, 58, theft without consent
