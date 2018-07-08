Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

June 10

Days Inn, disorderly conduct, Adult female was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

June 11

Walmart, drug possession, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft. The suspect was charged with theft, and drugs were subsequently located on suspect’s person. A drug possession charge was attached.

Pine Green @ Forest Green Ct., possession of marijuana, Responded to the area of Pine Green Drive and Downing Street on a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located on Forest Green Court and Pine Green Drive. Two juveniles were summoned into Juvenile Court for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 12

Red Roof Inn, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Victim’s car taken by a female he met online and whom he only knew by her profile name. Victim refused to pursue charges.

N. Dixie Dr. @ Benchwood Road, possession of marijuana, Initiated a traffic for no front plate and smelled the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver was found not have a valid drivers license.

June 13

Walmart, theft, Male shoplifter detained by Walmart for stealing a $59.00 cell phone. Summons and trespass notice issued to the suspect.

June 14

Steak-n-Shake, no charge listed, Responded to Steak-n- Shake regarding found property in the rear parking lot of the business.

June 15

Petland, theft, I responded to a call of a female that stole dog food from inside the store.

N. Dixie Drive, theft, license plates stolen from vehicle.

June 16

Walmart, theft, On this date a male subject was arrested for theft and issued a summons.

N. Dixie Drive, Tipp City, criminal damaging, Unknown subject wrote on the inside walls of a church in five locations and on outside playground equipment.

Persons charged or arrested

Heather C. Nix, 45, disorderly conduct

Dustin J. Harris, 32, drug possession, theft

Deborah D. Denney, 30, falsification

Juvenile arrest, possession of marijuana

Juvenile arrest, possession of marijuana

Sherrell L. Pierce, 27, warrant for driving under suspension

Dynasty M. Bagley, 21, possession of marijuana

Michael J. Lacy, 35, theft

Chantelle L. Denise, 27, warrant arrest for theft

Juvenile arrest held for Sheriff’s Office

Richard K. Mantia, 58, theft without consent

