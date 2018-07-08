Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

June 5

Police responded to the Knights Inn on a possible overdose. The subject was transported to the emergency room in Huber Heights. A search of the room revealed drug paraphernalia. The investigation continues.

June 6

Lucas Taylor was arrested for aggravated menacing after an incident on Randler Ave. He was located in the area of Helke Road and Pool Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

Officers responded to the Speedway on Miller Lane on the report of a victim stating she was beaten and forcefully dragged and placed in her boyfriend’s car. The investigation continues.

While on patrol, a vehicle on Kenbrook Ave. was found to have a confiscation order from the Ohio BMV. Plates were taken and a warning placed on the vehicle.

June 7

Police responded to a complaint of an unknown subject removing items from a car on Allanhurst. The investigation continues.

Everest Wasinski was issued a summons for theft after a theft of $20 on Helke Road.

A complainant on Allanhurst Ave. reported items stolen from his vehicle overnight. The investigation continues.

A vehicle was parked on Weston Court with expired plates and a warrant block which prevents them from being renewed. The vehicle was parked within 10 feet of a fire hydrant. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful, and the vehicle was towed.

June 8

A vehicle was found on Damian St. with two fictitious license plates. The plates were removed and the vehicle towed.

June 9

An officer entered a juvenile male into LEADS as a runaway after responding to an address on N. American Blvd.

Shen’s Restaurant reported a forced entry and theft from a cash register. Two males were captured on the security cameras exiting through the broken door. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.

Staff at Scene 75 found a note on a wall in a restroom that indicated there was a bomb in the building. After an evacuation and search by bomb dogs, the scene was cleared and the business reopened. The investigation continues.

Elizabeth Hancock was cited for driving under suspension and marijuana possession after police received a call about a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was towed and she was released.

Jessica Morrison was arrested for robbery after an incident on Little York Road. She was taken to the county jail.

After witnessing shots being fired from a moving vehicle on Webster St. at Park Center Dr. police initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Peter Lefrancois, was charged with OVI and released to a sober friend. Kristofer E. Tims was charged with one county of carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to the county jail.

June 10

Jacob Graham was found to be driving under several license suspensions after a traffic stop on E. National near I-75. He was cited and the vehicle was towed.

A complainant reported three suspects stole items from her while she was staying at the Knights Inn. The investigation continues.

A driver for Anton’s Transportation reported the theft of services after a subject was picked up in Huber Heights and taken to the Knights Inn on what was supposed to be a round trip. The male went into the Knights Inn, but never came back out. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Cyril Ct. reported a family member took his vehicle without consent. The car was located in Butler Township. Stephanie L. Jones was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and transported to the county jail.

June 11

Julie Nijak was arrested at the Animal Resource Center on a warrant out of Miamisburg for failure to appear on a traffic offense. She posted bond and was released.

A resident reported she was scammed out of money by an unknown person claiming to be an employee of Microsoft. The investigation continues.

June 12

A resident on S. Dixie Dr. reported that an unknown person opened his locked apartment window through unknown means. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported her vehicle was damaged by a pellet gun while parked in front of an address on Perry St. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported his phone was stolen from the Burger King on National Road. The victim was able to locate the phone in the McDonald’s parking lot using an app. Officers retrieved it and returned it. The investigation continues.

Unknown subject(s) forced entry into the vacant El Rancho Grande restaurant on Poe Ave. No items are believed to be missing. The investigation continues.

Robert J. Parthe was arrested at the Clark County Jail on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court. He was taken to the county jail.

June 13

After a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle Kier S. Smiley was issued a citation for driving without a valid license and released. The passenger in the vehicle was issued a summons for one count of drug possession and then arrested for a warrant out of Dayton for operator’s license required. The vehicle was towed.

Unknown person(s) stole a vehicle from the parking lot of Celebrations II. The investigation continues.

Brandon L. Webb was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Cassel Creek Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

