Montgomery County TID seeks comments

BUTLER TWP. — The Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District (TID), in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation, has proposed a project to widen U.S. 40, National Road, between just west of Union Airpark Blvd. and the U.S. 40/Airport Access Road interchange.

Construction is currently scheduled to occur in early 2020.

Previously, the TID anticipated that traffic would be maintained, but it has been determined that a three-week closure of Dog Leg Road, with a signed detour will be required.

The closure will reduce project costs and right-of-way impacts. The total length of the project is anticipated to be 20 months.

Any residents or businesses with comments on the project are requested to contact the TID by July 13, 2018. Comments can be made by phone at (937) 225-5003; my mail at 451 W. Third St. 10th Floor, Dayton, 45422; or by email at 7075info@mctid.org.

TID proposes three-week closure on part of Dog Leg Road

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

