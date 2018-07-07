What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Butler summer office hours

Now through Friday, Aug. 17, summer office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, except July 4. On Monday, Aug. 20, offices will be open 1 to 3 p.m. due to staff meetings in the morning. Regular hours (7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) resume on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Parents of Butler freshmen to meet

The annual meeting for parents only of Freshmen will be held on Monday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. in our Performing Arts Theatre. Our guidance staff and administrative team will cover important items as your daughters and sons begin their high school years. It is also a time for us to answer any questions you may have.

Freshman orientation set

Orientation for all Freshmen will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to noon. All Freshmen need to attend.

Late summer AAA driver’s education classes at Butler

Applications and payment are now being accepted for the next AAA Driving School drivers’ education classes which will be held at Butler on August 7, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. each day. The cost of the full program is $399, which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. Click here for an application and click here for application requirements and specific dates/times in July and August when AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler in the main office to directly accept applications and payment. Only 35 seats are available for this class.

Morton Middle School back to school info

Fees, forms, and schedules may be picked up on the following schedule:

Tuesday, Aug.8: 7th and 8th grade from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: 6th grade from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11: All grades 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Smith Middle School back to school info

Fees, forms, and schedules may be picked up at Smith Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 16 from 8:30 – 11 a.m. New student orientation is also that day from 8:30-10 a.m. Back to School Night will be Monday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Demmitt Elementary back to school info

Fees, forms, and schedules may be picked up at Demmitt Elementary School on Tuesday, August 8 from 9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m., and 5-7 p.m. or Thursday, August 10 from 5-7 p.m. Meet the Teacher Night will be held Monday, Aug. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Helke Elementary back to school info

Fees, forms, and schhedules may be picked up Monday, Aug. 7 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Kindergarten parent orientation will be Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Parent meeting at 5:30, while students will participate in the first session of Passport to Safety regarding Bus Safety. Meet the Teacher Night is Monday, Aug. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m.

