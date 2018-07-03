Vandalia manufacturer to add 50 jobs

VANDALIA — E-Mek Technologies, LLC, has announced a partnership with Solar Roadways, LLC of Sand Point, Idaho to manufacture its patented Solar Roadways Panels. These modular panels, which include solar cells to generate energy, a heating element to melt snow, and LED lights that can be programmed to direct automobile and foot traffic. It is designed to replace traditional asphalt and concrete surfaces.

E-Mek Technologies is a contract manufacturer, specializing in printed circuit boards, box build assembly, through hole soldering, and prototyping. The company began its operations at its current 50,000 square foot location in Vandalia in 2006.

“We have enjoyed a constructive relationship with Solar Roadways for almost four years, and our two companies have worked closely to develop the panels and fine tune the production process,” said Jeff Harris, E-Mek’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

E-Mek initially contacted Solar Roadways after seeing “Solar Freakin’ Roadways”- a promotional video about the product- and learning Scott Brusaw, President of Solar Roadways, is a Dayton native. “Scott wants to give something back to the city that he grew up in,” said Harris. “With the help of Montgomery County and the Dayton Development Coalition, we hope to make this project a reality.”

E-Mek plans to begin production of the Solar Road Panels at its Vandalia facility in 2018. With the help of the Dayton Development Coalition, E-Mek was awarded $40,000 in Economic Development Grant funding from JobsOhio to invest in new production equipment. E-Mek projects this investment will result in 50 new jobs.

“E-Mek’s expansion demonstrates the company’s leadership in providing top quality, cost-effective electronics as solar technology evolves,” said Glenn Richardson, JobsOhio managing director for advanced manufacturing. “This investment speaks to the E-Mek’s confidence in Montgomery County’s talent, and we are delighted that 50 more jobs are coming to this innovative Vandalia facility.”

“E-Mek can grow here because we have the resources, workforce and culture to support their innovative work,” said Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO, Dayton Development Coalition. “E-Mek’s expansion demonstrates their ability to provide quality, cost effective electronics to an exciting solar technology.”

Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman confirmed the investment is an economic development opportunity for the region. “This unique product and the partnership between E-Mek and Solar Roadways demonstrates the Dayton region’s history and capacity for innovation,” said Commissioner Lieberman. “It also exemplifies the region’s rich industrial legacy and our bright future as a hub for advanced manufacturing.”

Solar Roadways’ partnership with E-Mek Technologies also emphasizes the Dayton region’s logistical advantages. “Montgomery County is fortunate to have infrastructure assets like the I-70/I-75 Interchange, which allows our companies to access 60 percent of the U.S. and Canada within one day,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Foley. “Locating the first solar road panel production facility in the Dayton region will allow Solar Roadways and E-Mek Technologies to effectively meet the demand for this state-of-the-art product anywhere in North America.”

E-MEK Technologies, LLC was awarded a contract that will add 50 jobs to its Vandalia workforce. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_EMEK.jpg E-MEK Technologies, LLC was awarded a contract that will add 50 jobs to its Vandalia workforce. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Staff report

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.