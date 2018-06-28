Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

May 29

Maombi Buhake was issued a summons for fleeing a police officer after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on W. National Road. The vehicle was stopped by the Airport Police.

May 30

A complainant reported that a person struck her vehicle in the parking lot at Helek Park and fled the scene. The investigation continues.

Calvin D. Holt, Jr. was found to have a pair of warrants after police responded to Helke Road and Greenhurst Dr. on the report of domestic violence. The warrants were out of Miamisburg Municipal Court and Xenia Police. The original complaint of domestic violence was unfounded. He was taken to the county jail.

Godfrey Avery was issued a summons for littering after an officer found trash dumped in the area of Poe Avenue.

May 31

A complainant reported that unknown suspects had entered the home of a deceased relative and stolen items. The investigation continues.

Siree Monhollen was arrested on on a felony probation violation warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after police responded to a disorderly complaint on Continental Court. The jail refused to accept her due to a possible infection on her arm, so she was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

June 1

A resident on Colebrook said two unknown suspects kicked in his front door, sprayed him with pepper spray, and demanded his TV. He said the suspects fled. The investigation continues.

Police responded to an address on Helke Road on the report of an assault. The investigation continues.

Andrew Brown was issued a summons to appear in court after the owner of a business reported he stole a water pipe from his store.

Clarence W. Rodgers was arrested for making domestic violence threats after police were dispatched on the report of a man chasing a female through a parking lot threatening to hit her with a cane. They were later found at the Days Inn on Miller Lane. He was taken to the county jail.

Jose Perez was issued a citation for driving without a driver’s license after a traffic stop for a headlight violation. The vehicle was towed.

June 2

Bradley Evans was issued a summons for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on Inverness Ave.

Robin Perry was issued a summons for menacing after threatening a person on Image Dr.

Christy L. Ridener was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Kenbrook Dr. She was taken to the county jail.

After attempting to stop a vehicle for speeding, it fled at a high rate of speed. It was last seen on Kirkwood. The investigation continues.

Jason Pion was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication after he was found outside an address on S. Dixie Drive stumbling in the parking lot. He was taken to the county jail after not being able to find someone to be released to.

June 3

Bryan Petry was arrested for OVI after he was observed hitting another vehicle and leaving a parking lot on Little York Road. He was released to a sober friend.

Michael Spann was cited for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving a known drug house.

Jarrod Schindler was cited for failure to register a dog and given a warning for dog at large after a Husky got loose on Helke Road.

Jessica Steineman was arrested for domestic violence after running over the victim’s foot with her vehicle at a business on Helke Road. She was taken to the county jail.

Angela Martin was issued a summons for criminal trespass after being found at the Knigts Inn intoxicated. She had been issued a trespass notice at the hotel earlier the same day. She was taken to Grandview Hospital.

June 4

A rear license plate was removed from a vehicle parked at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue after a routine registration check revealed a BMV confiscation order. The front license plate was not taken due to being on the front dashboard.

A complainant on W. Alkaline Springs Road reported the theft of a handgun from a vehicle. The stolen firearm was entered into LEADS.

Officers responded to the VFW on Old Springfield Road on the report of a possible stolen vehicle. A Jeep Wrangler was found stolen out of Butler Township and a trailer was found stolen out of Huber Heights. Both agencies responded to the scene to process the vehicles for evidence.

A guest at the Knights Inn reported her purse stolen while she was in the hospital. The purse was not in lost and found nor in her room. The investigation continues.

Brian P. Trainer was cited for an open container violation after police responded to the area of Perry St. on the report of a subject going through cars. He was released at his residence.

June 5

Jacob A. Brewer was arrested for domestic violence, disrupting public service, and obstructing justice after an incident with his girlfriend at the Knights Inn on Poe Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

Vandalia Recreation Center staff reported finding a drone on the roof of the recreation center. The owner of the drone was known and a voice mail left. The owner did not retrieve the drone so it was placed in the police property room.

A concrete worker on E. Alkaline Springs Road damaged a car traveling on the roadway causing disabling damage to a mirror.

Sandra Michael was arrested on a warrant out of Fairborn Municipal Court for failure to appear on an original charge of petty theft. She was transferred to the custody of a Beavercreek Police Officer.

An 8-year old juvenile male was charged with criminal damaging and criminal trespassing after being found in a neighbor’s camper van. The vehicle had been forcibly entered into causing damage. The juvenile was walked home and released to a family member. The matter was referred to Juvenile Court.

