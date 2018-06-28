Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

June 3

N. Dixie Drive, OVI, Motorcycle stopped and operator arrested for OVI. Also was in possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Benchwood Rd., no charge listed, Responded for a report of suspicious subject experiencing a mental issue.

Walmart, theft, Male suspect left the store without paying for merchandise and was arrested for shoplifting.

Meeker Road, domestic violence, Responded to residence for a domestic violence complaint between live-in boyfriend and girlfriend. Possible domestic violence charges pending per prosecutor review.

June 4

Towne Place Suites, criminal trespass, Responded to hotel for a trespass complaint. Two females were issued a criminal trespass notice.

June 5

Vanco, theft of motor vehicle, Dispatched to a theft of a motor vehicle.

Days Inn, no charge listed, I responded to assist The Huber Heights Police Department with a burglary. I assisted with conducting two interviews.

Walmart, theft, Male suspect left the store without paying for merchandise and was arrested for shoplifting.

Quality Inn, misuse of 911, Caller called 911 to report a medical emergency when none existed. He just wanted a ride home.

June 6

Reinwood, no charge listed, Suspicious call in area. Property was found and taken for safekeeping.

Turtleback Dr., theft of motor vehicle, Vehicle stolen from residence. OnStar tracked the vehicle’s location and locked the ignition. Vehicle was recovered in Trotwood with no damage, but tools missing. Owner recovered vehicle.

Merrill, no charge listed, Dispatched to residence for an emergency admission of a mental health patient.

Hampton Inn, no charge listed, Received a call of a suspicious subject. located small amount of Marijuana on his person, logged into property for destruction.

Walmart, theft, Female shoplifter issued summons.

Walmart, aggravated menacing, Report of a disorderly subject in the parking lot. Transported to the hospital on a pink slip.

Pine Green, breaking and entering, Responded for a report of a Breaking & Entering of a shed, with tools missing.

Walmart, theft, Female stole items from Walmart. She was arrested for theft and for an active warrant for probation violation.

June 7

Towne Center Dr., recovery of stolen vehicle, While on patrol and checking random license plates, I located an entered stolen vehicle entered by Dayton Police in the parking lot of 6615 Towne Center Drive (Home 2 Suites). Entry was confirmed by Dayton, and they had Sandy’s towing respond to take the vehicle.

UDF, possession of drugs, Responded to UDF for a suspicious vehicle. Male subject was found asleep behind the wheel. Male subject admitted to using cocaine.

Willowridge, theft, Unknown subject entered three unlocked vehicles and committed a theft.

Woodville, theft, Responded to address regarding a theft from a motor vehicle.

N. Dixie Drive, theft, Responded to 8XXX North Dixie Drive regarding a breaking and entering.

Walmart, theft, On this date an adult female was arrested for theft at Walmart.

America’s Best Value Inn, no charge listed, An estranged wife and husband had a verbal dispute at a local motel. No physical violence or threats. The husband allegedly took a car key which was still community property.

June 8

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart regarding a theft in progress. Suspect was booked into Montgomery County Jail for theft.

N. Dixie Drive, no charge listed, Found tow raft laying in the middle of the roadway. No signs of owner identification. Cover ripped but otherwise in good condition. Tow rope attached. Placed in the property room as found property.

June 9

Quality Inn, disorderly conduct, Domestic dispute at hotel, and female suspect refused to obey warnings for disorderly conduct inside hotel and resisted arrest.

Quality Inn, unruly juvenile, Responded to Quality Inn regarding a missing juvenile.

Walmart, theft, female arrested for theft, issued summons.

Walmart, theft, female subject was arrested for theft and issued a summons.

Persons charged or arrested

Thomas D. Zwisler, 54, possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, OVI, OVI .17 grams BAC

Leon G. Watson, 42, two warrants for failure to appear

Jonni M. Norrod, 28, possession of drugs

William M. Hensley, 23, theft

Karan T. Rutledge, 22, theft, criminal trespass

Michael S. Kirby, 43, misuse of 911

Erin L. Buck, 48, theft

Kayleigh R. Morris, 21, theft, warrant for probation violation

Jennifer G. McCormick, 47, theft

Michelle M. McCoy, 37, criminal trespass, theft

Adam J. Hadley, 29, warrant for driving under suspension

Falishia D. Smith, 43, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Christina R. Stover, 48, theft

Leatrice M. Jacko, 46, theft

