Butler Township to regulate massage businesses

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees joined many of the region’s cities and townships by passing regulations for massage establishments in the township.

After a second hearing, the Trustees voted 3-0 to approve the regulations at the board’s meeting on Monday, June 25. The proposals were first considered by the board in April. The regulations will take effect on July 25, which is 30 days after the passage of the legislation.

Under the new regulations, massage parlors would be required to get a permit from the Board of Trustees which would include a $250 non-refundable filing fee and $125 renewal fee. The business would be required to undergo a health and safety inspection and the person applying for a permit would be required to undergo a background investigation.

Anyone performing massage would be required to get a license from the township, have a physical and a background check. Fees for the license would be $100 initially and $50 for renewal.

“Many jurisdictions are finding the need to regulate massage parlors to protect the health, safety, and morals of their patrons,” wrote Township Administrator Erika Vogel in her report to the trustees. “Providing legislation to require registration is a way to limit massage parlors to only permit therapeutic massage by a licensed physician, licensed chiropractor, licensed podiatrist, a nurse, or any other licensed health professional.”

The board also approved a change order to the contract to extend York Center Drive to Maxton Road.

During excavation, the contractor found unacceptable soil conditions that will require significant work to prepare an adequate base for the road. The change will had a minimum of $45,000 to the contract but could cost just under $100,000 depending on how far the unacceptable soil conditions extend.

In other actions, the trustees:

Authorized Vogel to purchase a Ford F250 4×4 truck from Beau Townsend Ford for use in the township’s Service Department. Beau Townsend’s bid was $38,360, the lowest of two bids received.

Approved the renewal of the township’s property and liability insurance through the Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority at a cost of $52,159 for the year running July 15, 2018 to July 15, 2019. The renewal is $3,418 higher than a year ago, however the township will receive $3,064.01 for the 2018 Capital Distribution.

Approved the buy-back of two cemetery plots at Polk Grove Cemetery at a cost of $945.

The Butler Township Trustees are scheduled to have a workshop meeting on Monday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 23 at 7 p.m. Both meetings are held at the Township Hall, 3780 Little York Road and are open to the public.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @Vandalia Drummer.

