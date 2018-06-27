Mother Nature doesn’t dampen Taste 2018

VANDALIA — For most of Tuesday, the prospects for a dry – and successful – Taste at the Crossroads looked bleak. Heavy rain moved in early afternoon which hampered setup, and then a light but steady rain continued until nearly 5:30 p.m., a half hour after the Taste began.

Mother Nature proved to be kind, however, as the rain ended and the crowds descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex to sample foods from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s most popular brewers.

“We were doing some praying for a while and a lot of radar watching,” said Will Roberts, President and CEO of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce.

While final attendance numbers were not available at press time, Roberts said the Chamber was hoping for 1,200 attendees at the Taste which would be the most ever. On Wednesday morning, he estimated the crowd to be very close to that figure.

That’s no surprise given the quality and variety of food and craft beer at this year’s Taste – the most ever.

“We are really building this event,” said Roberts. “It is becoming easier and easier to get some of our big names out here. The area we really want to build is our local independent restaurants here in Vandalia and Butler Township that we’d like to get out here. We’d really like to see the community to encourage them to be part of this event.”

The Taste has evolved and grown through the years but Roberts isn’t satisfied.

“I want more,” he said. “When we first started, our hopes were to see if we could make it an outdoor event. We did that, but then asked how we could make it grow. Tonight, with the band playing from 8-10 p.m. I think we will hit about 1,200 people and I hope we can continue to grow that through the support of the community.”

With last week’s Air Show Parade, Air Show, the Taste this week, and next week’s Star Spangled Celebration, Roberts said there’s not a better two-week stretch of summer anywhere in the region.

“We have great things that happen right here in Vandalia and Butler Township, and this two-week stretch is just huge for us as a community,” said Roberts. “It’s just awesome, as good as it gets.”

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_3.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_4.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_7.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_8.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_9-1.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_10.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_11.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_13.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_14.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_15.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_16.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_17.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_18-1.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_19.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_20.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_21.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_22.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_23.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_24.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_25.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_26.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_27.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_28.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_29.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_30-1.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_31.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_32.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_34.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_36.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_37.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_38.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_39.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_40.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_41.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_42.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_43.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_44.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_45.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_46.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_47.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_48.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_49.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_52.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_53.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_54.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_55.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_56.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_57.jpg Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Over 1,000 people descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Taste at the Crossroads. Attendees sampled food from over 20 restaurants and caterers and craft beers from the region’s best brewers.