Bahá’í offers movie screening at library

VANDALIA — The public is invited to a free viewing of “The Gate: Dawn of the Bahá’í Faith,” a new documentary film focusing on the life of Siyyid ‘Ali-Muhammad, who was called the Báb, or Gate. This will be on Saturday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Vandalia Public Library Community Room at 330 S. Dixie Dr.

A musical introduction by the Glory Singers, a Bahá’í choir will precede the film.

The Báb’s six-year ministry in Persia, now Iran, in the mid-nineteenth century, was considered revolutionary. He taught that God through time spiritually educates mankind through a series of prophets and revelations and that, in fact, another was to come after him which would fulfil the prophecies of many religions.

This film illustrates the Bahá’í Faith overcoming hatred and persecution to spread a message of peace and equality. It is directed by Bob Hercules, whose works have been shown on PBS, The Discovery Channel and in film festivals around the world. His most recent work on Maya Angelou won 19 awards on three continents.

The event is free and sponsored by the Vandalia Bahá’í group.

For further information call Liz Gordon at 937-415-0166 or email at elizabet.gordon@att.net.