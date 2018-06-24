Vandalia Council makes appointments to city boards

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council made appointments to the city’s various boards and commissions during its meeting Monday, june 18.
Amber Aivalotis Weaver was a new appointee to the Board of Zoning Appeals. She joins incumbents Michael Flannery and Scott Fullam who were reappointed.
Other reappointments were:
Board of Tax Appeals
Frank Keish, Jr.
Connie Woods
Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council
Judy Dodge
Cultural Arts Committee
Regina Froschauer
Kim Hyatt
Joanne Townsend
Golf Advisory Board
Douglas Arp
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Lydia Baker
Housing Code Board of Appeals
Robert Heeter
Holly Payton
Planning Commission
Corey Follick
Public Art in Vandalia Committee
Edgar Rapp
Vandalia Development Corporation
William Hibner
Larry Taylor
Connie Woods
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.
