Vandalia Council makes appointments to city boards

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council made appointments to the city’s various boards and commissions during its meeting Monday, june 18.

Amber Aivalotis Weaver was a new appointee to the Board of Zoning Appeals. She joins incumbents Michael Flannery and Scott Fullam who were reappointed.

Other reappointments were:

Board of Tax Appeals

Frank Keish, Jr.

Connie Woods

Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council

Judy Dodge

Cultural Arts Committee

Regina Froschauer

Kim Hyatt

Joanne Townsend

Golf Advisory Board

Douglas Arp

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Lydia Baker

Housing Code Board of Appeals

Robert Heeter

Holly Payton

Planning Commission

Corey Follick

Public Art in Vandalia Committee

Edgar Rapp

Vandalia Development Corporation

William Hibner

Larry Taylor

Connie Woods

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

