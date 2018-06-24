Who to contact in local and state government

VANDALIA-BUTLER – Below is a list of city, county, and state elected officials serving Vandalia and Butler Township:

City of Vandalia

333 James Bohanan Drive, Vandalia, OH 45377

City Manager – Jon Crusey

jcrusey@vandaliaohio.org

937-415-2254

City Council

Mayor – Arlene Setzer

asetzer@vandaliaohio.org

937-890-2565

Vice Mayor – Richard Herbst

rherbst@vandaliaohio.org

937-477-1411

Bob Ahlers

bahlers@vandaliaohio.org

937-898-6863

Mike Blakesly

mblakesly@vandaliaohio.org

937-898-6748

Candice Farst

cfarst@vandaliaohio.org

937-890-4646

David Gerhard

dgerhard@vandaliaohio.org

937-212-8188

David Lewis

dlewis@vandaliaohio.org

937-890-4240

Butler Township

www.butlertownship.com

3510 Sudachi Drive, Dayton, OH 45414

Administrator – Erika Vogel

937-898-6735

evogel@butlertownship.com

Trustees

937-898-6735

Mike Lang

mlang@butlertownship.com

Kenneth Betz

kbetz@butlertownship.com

Joe Flanagan

jflanagan@butlertownship.com

Vandalia-Butler City Schools

306 S Dixie Dr, Vandalia, OH 45377

Superintendent – Rob O’Leary

Robert.OLeary@vbcsd.com

937-415-6415

Board of Education

President – Rodney Washburn

Rodney.Washburn@vbcsd.com

937-415-6678

Vice President – Holly Herbst

Holly.Herbst@vbcsd.com

937-415-6680

Mary Kilsheimer

Mary.Kilsheimer@vbcsd.com

937-415-6681

Melissa Pruszynski

Missy.Pruszynski@vbcsd.com

937-415-6679

Kent Zimmerman

Kent.zimmerman@vbcsd.com

937-415-6682

Montgomery County Officials

www.mcohio.org

Montgomery County Commissioners

451 W 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio, 45422

937-225-4912

Dan Foley

vangrovj@mcohio.org

937-225-4015

Deborah Lieberman

oberert@mcohio.org

937-225-6470

Judy Dodge

startzmanc@mcohio.org

Administrator Joseph Tuss

937-225-4693

tussj@mcohio.org

Auditor Karl Keith

937-225-4326

Treasurer Carolyn Rice

937-225-4010

riceca@mcohio.org

Ohio Officials

Governor John R. Kasich

Vern Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215,

614-644-0813, Fax: 614-466-9354

Secretary of State Jon Husted

180 E. Broad St. 15th floor, Columbus, OH 53266-0418

877- 767-6446, 614-466-2655

Auditor David Yost

88 E. Broad St., 5th floor, Columbus, OH 43215

800-282-0370 or 614-466-4514

Attorney General Mike DeWine

30 E.Broad St., Columbus, OH 43266

614-466-4320

Senator Bill Beagle, Ohio Sentate District 5

1 Capitol Square, First floor, Columbus, OH 43215

614-466-6247

Representative Mike Henne, Ohio House District 40

77 S. High St., 13th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215

614-644-8051

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510

202-224-2315

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman

338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510

202-224-3353