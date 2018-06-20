Vandalia council approves grant agreement

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council gave formal approval to receive a grant that will create new jobs and keep existing jobs in the city.

Sand Lake LLC, an affiliate of Dayton Freight Lines, was awarded a $58,000 Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) grant in May toward a $540,000 project to upgrade climate control systems in the building at 6450 Poe Avenue.

The office building currently houses 14 tenants including the corporate headquarters for Dayton Freight Lines. That business is planning to add 41 full-time positions which would give the company a total payroll of $13.85 million.

Council also renewed a contract with Cincinnati Bell for the city’s telephone, data, and long distance services. Under the terms of the contract, the cost will be just under $18,000 annually and just under $54,000 over the three-year life of the agreement. The new contract is $75 less per month resulting in an annual savings of $2,100.

Council also authorized the re-issuance of bond anticipation notes in the amount of $2.442 million for the remaining principal balance on the debt originally issued in 1996 for the construction of the Recreation Center, the Justice Center, and the renovation of the Municipal Building.

The city began issuing the bond anticipation notes in 2014 when the interest rates on the bonds issued in 1996 was set to escalate. The city’s 2018 budget includes $817,000 toward the principal balance and interest.

The city will also issue notes related to the 2016 purchase of a rescue engine. The budget includes $48,000 in principal payment leaving a balance of $384,000.

The issuance of the two notes will be combined to save issuance costs.

In other business, the council:

Authorized the purchase of an excavator through the Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Plan for $61,231.88. The excavator will replace a 1995 backhoe.

Passed an ordinance that sets parameters for small cell wireless infrastructure in the city’s right-of-way. The measure is in response to House Bill 478 which created statewide regulations governing the deployment of small cell wireless infrastructure in the city’s right-of-way.

Added $15,000 to the appropriation for the Capital Improvement Fund for the purchase and installation of a large hoist at the Public Works garage. The current hoist was used when it was installed over 30 years ago.

Tabled a variance request at 1201 Bailey Avenue regarding a fence height. The matter was tabled at the request of the applicant.

Approved a variance in the side yard setback at 6750 Old Webster St. that was requested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The variance was requested to allow a storage building to be built at the existing Sheriff’s Training Facility.

During the city manager’s report, Jon Crusey noted that the city offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The recreation center will be open that day from 7 a.m. to noon for the fitness area, track, and gymnasium only.

Crusey also noted that the Star Spangled Celebration, presented with Butler Township, will be held Tuesday, July 3 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Vandalia Sports Complex. Entertainment will be provided by the Tyler Cochran Trio with fireworks to begin at 10 p.m. In the event of rain, the fireworks will be held Friday, July 6 with fireworks only, no entertainment.

Council Member Dave Gerhard urged people to come out to the event.

“I would like to encourage everyone to come out to the Star Spangled Celebration,” said Gerhard. “It’s one of my favorite Vandalia activities every year and its always a good time.”

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, July 16 beginning at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Vandalia Municipal Building. A workshop will be held at 6 p.m. in the large conference room. Both meetings are open to the public.

