2018 Taste could be best ever

VANDALIA — The Taste at the Crossroads has evolved over the past few years into another of Vandalia-Butler’s signature summer events, and the 2018 version promises to be the the biggest and perhaps the best ever.

The Taste, which is sponsored by the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Tuesday, June 26 from 5-10 p.m. at the Vandalia Sports Complex.

Will Roberts, President and CEO of the Chamber, said that this year’s lineup of restaurants is the best in the event’s 12 year history which has allowed the Taste to become a destination event.

“When this was all put together it was really to recognize what happens here in Vandalia and Butler Township, but as it has grown over the past 11 years it has become a Northern Miami Valley event,” said Roberts.

Those scheduled to attend are community favorites Creatif Catering and The Original Rib House, plus Longhorn Steakhouse, Max & Erma’s, JD’s Frozen Custard, Fricker’s, Hooters, Skyline Chili, Papa John’s Pizza, O’Charley’s, Dos Lunas Mexican Bar & Grill, La Fiesta Mexican, Sam’s Club Bakery, Submarine House, Warehouse 4 Coffee, Red Lobster, and Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Craft beer will also be available as the Taste will feature the top breweries in the Dayton area. Vandalia’s own Hairless Hare Brewery will join Crooked Handle, Fifth Street, and Mother Stewarts, Dayton Beer Company, Lucky Star, Warped Wing, and Yellow Springs Brewing.

“We have only been able to offer craft beer at the event for the past six years, a with one exception each of these brewers have been with us at one point or another,” said Roberts. “But this is the first time we’ve been able to bring them all together while adding Warped Wing which has an Ohio following, not just a Dayton following.”

New to the Taste will be a concert by band Full Frontal which will begin at 8 p.m.

“We hope this makes the Taste almost a festival-type atmosphere,” said Roberts. “We hope everyone will come in, enjoy the food, the craft beers and wine, the community being there, and then stick around for the concert. We were very fortunate to land Full Frontal which has a pretty large following in the area.”

Other activities include a live remote by Gina Ferraro of Channel 99.9, a cooking demo from Mike Lang, chair massages from Mindful Massage and an ice sculpture demo from the “Iceman” Ramon Rodriguez.

While supplies last, discounted pre-sale tickets are available at the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce office at 544 W. National Road; Hairless Hare Brewery at 738 W. National Road 4:10 to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday); Submarine House, 8807 N. Dixie Drive (11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday); and DayAir Credit Union, 3434 York Commons Blvd. (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday). Hours at the Chamber office will be limited due to the set up for the Taste.

Presale tickets are $15 each, with tickets at $20 on the day of admission. Children 9 years of age or younger will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

