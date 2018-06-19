Vandalia Sister Cities awards scholarships

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Sister Cities is proud to award their annual college scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are Vandalia or Butler Township residents. The Scholarship Committee members are Ed Rapp, Elaine Johnson, Tracy Schaffner and Kelly Blakesly. This year’s awards were presented at the June 13, 2018 meeting.

The Walter Lakin scholarship of $2,000 was awarded to Grace Cope. She is a Vandalia resident and graduate of Butler High School. Grace was unable to be at the meeting due to attending new student orientation at The Ohio State University.

Jenna Albezreh was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She is a Vandalia resident, attended Butler High School, and will be a Harvard University student.

Camryn Snapp was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She is a Vandalia resident, attended Stivers School for the Arts, and will be going to Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

