Sports Complex water tower receives facelift

VANDALIA — The water tower at the Vandalia Sports Complex has received a facelift. It is the last of the three water towers in the city to be painted since 2015.

The painting is being done as part of a 20-year service contract with Utility Service Company that includes painting each of the city’s three water towers on a rotating basis every 10 years.

Vandalia’s Public Service Director Rob Cron said the first step in the process is to drain the tank so that it can be cleaned and touched up on the inside. The tank will remain drained throughout the duration of the project which is expected to take 3-4 weeks. The exact duration is largely dependent on weather conditions.

The crew then power washes the outside to remove rust and dirt before painting. The painting also includes applying the city’s newer logo.

Cron said the service contract also calls for each tank to be inspected annually and the inside to be cleaned every other year.

The Inverness tank was painted in 2015 and will be re-painted in 2025. The Attica tank was painted in 2017 and will be done again in 2027. The Sports Complex tank will next be painted in 2028.

In this before (left) and after photo, the painting of the Vandalia water tower at the Vandalia Sports Complex is shown.

